Over 5,300 Grams of Crystal Meth Found at Alamance Co. Traffic Stop

Manuel Valencia-Meraz, left, and Abel Orozco-Rodriguez

ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC - Over 5,000 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine were found at a recent I-40 traffic stop in Alamance County.

On Monday, Alamance County deputies found 5,307 grams (5.3 kilos) of crystal meth at a stop on I-40 at NC Highway 54.

Manuel Meraz, 38, of Wendell, and Abel Rodriguez, 34, of Raleigh, were charged with Trafficking of Methamphetamine, Maintaining a Vehicle for Controlled Substances and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

