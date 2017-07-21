Over Two Dozen Cars Broken Into In Greensboro Neighborhood

Red light flasher atop of a police car. City lights on the background. (Photo: artolympic, artolympic)

GREENSBORO, NC - Over 20 cars were broken into Thursday night in a Greensboro neighborhood according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

The robberies happened on Waterlyn Drive in the Creekside subdivision.

The sheriff's office says 80 percent of cars broken into are in residential areas because people aren't locking their doors. After areas like this are hit hard deputies will go around the areas and put up more lock it or loose it signs to remind people to lock their doors.

Guilford County Sheriff's Office will go into the neighborhood today and hand out flyers for information on how to prevent break ins.

