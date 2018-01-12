Photo: WFMY News 2

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- PRA Group, the owners of a new call center in the Holly Hill Mall, is holding a job fair Saturday for call center representatives.

It will be from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Ramada Burlington Hotel & Conference Center on Ramada Rd.

According to PRA Group, many of the jobs do not require college degrees but experience in customer service is a plus.

The PRA Group is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia and is a leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans and returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers.

Representatives with Holly Hill Mall say the call center is scheduled to open near the end of January.

