Page High School Hosts Career Expo For Students

GREENSBORO — Page High School and The Career Center of the Triad are sponsoring a Career Expo and Job Fair set for Wednesday, March 15th from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Page High School.

More than 30 employers are expected to attend from all industries. The event is private and only for students of Page High School and will provide opportunities for students to submit resumes and talk with hiring managers.



Confirmed employers include Cone Health, Mancan Staffing, Greensboro Fire and Police, Triad Goodwill, NCWorks and many more.



This a great opportunity for students to meet with a variety of companies and organizations and talk about internships and full-time employment.

