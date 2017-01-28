Panthers Fans Pack Goodwill For Rummage Sale

Diana Rugg/NBC Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Panthers fans looking to get their hands on some sweet merchandise for the living room or "Panther Cave" were able to take advantage of a rummage sale Saturday morning, thanks to Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont and the Carolina Panthers.

Goodwill's Opportunity Campus on 5301 Wilkinson Boulevard in Charlotte held the sale Saturday morning, but some lined up as early as 6 a.m.

For Panthers fan Tyler Beard, the early wait was worth it, as he was able to purchase a Sam Mills photo.

"I got this Sam Mills photo," Beard said. "I wasn't expecting to get it, but I got it."

Panthers fans were able to choose from hundreds of chairs, bar stools, tables and framed photographs donated by the team -- many of which have been in the stadium since the team's entered the league in 1995.

The best part of this rummage sale? Proceeds from the sale of the items donated by the Carolina Panthers will go toward helping fund job training and employment services for job seekers in the community.

Melinda Wilshire of Goodwill reported that sales from the donated Carolina Panthers items were at least $38,000 as of 11 a.m. Saturday. The highest-priced item sold was the Julius Peppers photograph that auctioned for $1,050.

