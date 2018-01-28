Panthers' Luke Kuechly Tackles Lunch At Popular Boone Spot

Luke Kuechly stopped at Come Back Shack in Boone for lunch on Saturday (Photo courtesy Come Back Shack) (Photo: Custom)

BOONE, NC - The Come Back Shack in Boone had a memorable visit from one of the most feared linebackers in the NFL this weekend.

Fortunately for them, all Carolina Panthers star Luke Kuechly crushed was some lunch.

Kuechly's photo was taken outside the restaurant with the sign in the background Saturday and posted to social media. 'Such an honor!' posted the restaurant's Twitter account. The Carolina Panthers' account responded, 'Gone Fishin.''

Kuechly was selected for Sunday's Pro Bowl, but missed the game for the third straight season due to injury. Kuechly has been picked for five Pro Bowls.

