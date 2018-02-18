Panthers' Thomas Davis Visits Triad Couple That Wed in Panthers Gear

LEXINGTON, NC - Married life got off to a roaring start for a pair of Triad Panthers fans at Hospice of Davidson County this week as a heartfelt story got even better.

When Kenneth Smith and his wife Charlene wore Carolina Panthers gear during their Valentine's Day wedding this week, the team noticed and arranged a surprise visit. Kenneth, 64, was recently diagnosed with cancer and is a patient at the hospice.

Linebacker Thomas Davis brought wedding gifts with a special note from coach Ron Rivera for the couple, who have been together 25 years. Davis brought Kenneth a personalized jersey and signed it for him before posing for pictures.

Kenneth and Charlene got married on Valentine's Day in their Panthers gear. @ThomasDavisSDTM delivered wedding gifts with a note from Coach 💙 #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/F55tR6gtZw — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) February 17, 2018

As the team's tweet shows, both Kenneth and Charlene, huge Panthers fans, were thrilled. Keep pounding, guys!

