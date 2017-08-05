Papa John's Pizza Delivery Driver Robbed

(Photo: Thinkstock)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Greensboro Police Department is looking for two men who robbed a Papa John's Pizza delivery driver at gunpoint and stole several pizzas.

It happened just after 11:00 p.m. Friday night near an apartment complex on Teakwood Drive. The witness told police two men approached them with gun and took an undisclosed amount of cash and several pizzas.

No on was hurt in the robbery.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

