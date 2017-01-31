Parents Can Track Child's School Bus With Free App: WSFCS

(Photo: Jonathan Macagba, Custom)

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. -- Winston-Salem Forsyth County School parents can now keep track of their child's school bus.

'Here Comes The Bus' is a new free app that allows parents to track their child's bus going to and from school using a smart phone, tablet, or computer.

The school system says it hopes the app will make scheduling easier and save parents time by offering them real time information.

“We know this app will make life easier for parents. They will know exactly when the bus is headed their way," said Darrell Taylor, WS/FCS Director of Transportation. "We think it will increase student safety, because they won’t have to wait at the stop, perhaps in bad weather, unsure of when the bus is coming."

WSFCS began adding GPS to buses in 2004. All 358 school buses now have GPS tracking.

The school system says the 'Here Comes The Bus' app is encrypted and secure. Parents must have their child's student ID number and district code in order for the tracking feature to work.

WSFCS provide transportation to over 30,000 student every day. There are nearly 13,000 bus stops within the district's daily routes.

