Parents Want Bullying Prevention In Rockingham County Schools

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. -- Dozens of parents plan to attend a Rockingham County School Board meeting to take a stand against bullying.

For Dawne Taylor's 11-year-old son, it started on Instagram.

"They were messaging him things like, 'Nobody wants you in Reidsville,'" she said. “They also sent him pictures of guns and a knife and threatened him."

According to Taylor, the attacks left social media and entered the classroom.

Taylor posted a status on Facebook about the alleged incidents.

“The response was overwhelming,” she said.

The post has been shared nearly 100 times and dozens of parents have contacted her about their children’s bullying struggles.

“About 40 families are planning to go before the school board Monday night,” Taylor said.

According to Taylor, the families want more measures taken to address and prevent bullying in schools.

Before posting on Facebook, Taylor contacted her son’s school and the Police Department.

However, she does not know whether the school reprimanded the boy in any way

“They said they couldn’t tell me because of privacy concerns,” Taylor explained.

WFMY News 2 reached out to the Rockingham County School District for more information on the alleged incidents.

A district representative emailed a statement. It reads, “We are aware of a situation that parents are concerned of a bullying issue. We take these kind of situations very seriously and school and district administration are working with the concerned families. Due to student privacy laws, we are unable to provide specific details regarding the situation, but we do want to assure you that we are working with all parties involved. Rockingham County Schools strives to provide a safe learning environment for all students.”

An investigation report was filed with the Rockingham Sheriff’s Office. Deputies could not comment on the investigation because it involves juveniles.

Copyright 2017 WFMY