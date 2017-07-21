Part of U.S. 52 to Close For Bridge Replacement in Winston-Salem

Photo: WFMY News 2

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) will temporarily close U.S. 52 North and South between mile markers 107 and 109 to replace the Rams Drive bridge.

It's part of the Salem Creek Connector Project in Winston-Salem.

The highway will be closed between Friday at 10 p.m. It will reopen on Monday at 6 a.m.

“The weekend will allow crews to demolish the existing Rams Drive Bridge, remove and install signs, install lighting, and replace sections of concrete pavement,” said Division 9 Resident Engineer Jeremy Guy. "Once we tear the bridge down, we still have the U.S. 52 widening that we have to complete."

Detours and signs will be posted to direct drivers around the closure using I-40 Business and Peters Creek Parkway.

Research Parkway will remain open from Rams Drive to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Some drivers are worried the highway shut down will create a traffic nightmare.

"That will take me completely off my normal path," said Sherrika Walton. "I come from I-85 to U.S. 52. Therefore, I would have to get off of Highway 52, take I-40 , and come back around. We're looking at an additional probably 30 minutes"

Other drivers are concerned about confusion on the road.

"I don't know where I'm going," said Sakeya Battle. "It's going to take me a long time to get there or I'm just going to be lost. I'm going to have to pull over and try to look in my GPS to find another way."

Bowman Gray Stadium is a popular race track less than a mile away from the Rams Drive bridge.

They're expecting about ten thousand race car fans for a special event Saturday night.

Bowman Gray says they're working with NCDOT to make sure fans know how to get to the stadium safely.

NCDOT is encouraging drivers to follow the detours and pay close attention to the construction information shown on digital signs.

