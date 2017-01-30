Partial List of Weapons Taken From Gun Show Vendors a Greensboro Coliseum

Gun show at Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday, January 30. (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C.-- The Greensboro Police Department (GPD) continues to investigate the theft of weapons taken from gun show vendors at the Greensboro Coliseum overnight Saturday.

Monday, detectives with GPD released a partial list of weapons stolen from the Greensboro Gun and Knife Show over the weekend. Security guards reported the breech early Sunday before the event opened to the public. Officers believe the weapons were taken between midnight and 5:00 a.m.

WATCH: Weapons Stolen from Gun Show Vendors at Greensboro Coliseum

According to list provided by police, the following weapons were taken from two vendors who had stored their firearms in their rented booths overnight:

MAKE MODEL CALIBER QUANTITY

Taurus PT 738 .380 2

Taurus PT 709 9mm 3

Taurus M85 .38 Special 1

Taurus PT24/7C 9mm 1

Taurus TCP .380 1

Taurus Judge .45/.410 1

H&K P2000 .40 1

H&K P30 9mm 1

EAA Windicator .357 1

Ruger GP100 .44 Special 1

Ruger LC9 9mm 1

Para Ordnance .45 1

Walther PK380 .380 1

Sig Sauer P320 9mm 1

Sig Sauer P224 9mm 1

Sig Sauer P229 9mm 1

Sig Sauer P226 .40 1

Sig Sauer P226 9mm 1

Sig Sauer P220 .45 1

Heritage Rough Rider 22LR/22 1

Detectives are continuing to interview vendors to determine if additional items may have been reported stolen.

Additionally, two rifles and one handgun taken during the heist were found in a brushy area on the Coliseum property. Each of the stolen weapons has been entered into a national data base to alert law enforcement officials of their theft.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the key word badboyz. All calls to Crime stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

Copyright 2016 WFMY