Partial List of Weapons Taken From Gun Show Vendors a Greensboro Coliseum

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 3:17 PM. EST January 30, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C.--  The Greensboro Police Department (GPD) continues to investigate the theft of weapons taken from gun show vendors at the Greensboro Coliseum overnight Saturday.

Monday, detectives with GPD released a partial list of weapons stolen from the Greensboro Gun and Knife Show over the weekend. Security guards reported the breech early Sunday before the event opened to the public. Officers believe the weapons were taken between midnight and 5:00 a.m. 

According to list provided by police, the following weapons were taken from two vendors who had stored their firearms in their rented booths overnight:

 

 MAKE             MODEL           CALIBER        QUANTITY

Taurus             PT 738            .380                             2

Taurus             PT 709            9mm                            3

Taurus             M85                 .38 Special                  1

Taurus             PT24/7C          9mm                            1

Taurus             TCP                 .380                             1

Taurus             Judge              .45/.410                       1

H&K                 P2000              .40                               1

H&K                 P30                  9mm                            1

EAA                 Windicator       .357                             1

Ruger              GP100             .44 Special                  1

Ruger              LC9                 9mm                             1

Para                Ordnance        .45                               1

Walther           PK380             .380                             1

Sig Sauer        P320                9mm                            1

Sig Sauer        P224                9mm                            1

Sig Sauer        P229                9mm                            1

Sig Sauer        P226                .40                               1

Sig Sauer        P226                9mm                            1

Sig Sauer        P220                .45                               1

Heritage Rough Rider             22LR/22                      1

 

Detectives are continuing to interview vendors to determine if additional items may have been reported stolen.

Additionally, two rifles and one handgun taken during the heist were found in a brushy area on the Coliseum property. Each of the stolen weapons has been entered into a national data base to alert law enforcement officials of their theft.

 Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the key word badboyz. All calls to Crime stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

