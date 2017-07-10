Strong Storms Bring Waterspouts To Outer Banks

(Photo: Bill Oglesby)

KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC (WVEC) -- Strong storms created several waterspouts in the Outer Banks on Monday.

Drew Pearson with Dare County Emergency Services tells WVEC that at least three waterspouts were sighted: one in Colington Harbor, another off Kill Devil Hills, and a third in Kitty Hawk.

Pearson says there are some reports of blown off roof shingles, but no major damage has been reported at this time.

A Tornado Warning that was in effect for Dare County expired at 11:30 a.m.

