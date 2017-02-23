Passion On 2: Why I See Makeup As Art

A collection of looks.

GREENSBORO, NC – You find sometimes, as a reporter, there are some stories that are more difficult to tell than others. Recently, I found telling a story about myself, was the most difficult of all.

My assistant news director came to me and asked if I could put together a story about one of my passions; make-up. I was apprehensive at first.

I’m always a little nervous to tell people makeup is my passion or that it makes me happy or that it’s one of my hobbies. Over the years, people have told me, ‘you don’t need makeup,’ ‘you wear too much makeup,’ ‘why are you hiding yourself?’

But, I decided to go ahead with the story. Because, for me, makeup is not about hiding anything or being insecure or pleasing someone else. For me, makeup is art.

Growing up, I knew I either wanted to be Oprah or I wanted to be the person that did Oprah’s makeup.

I have three older brothers and they are all very talented when it comes to drawing, Me on the other hand, well, I can barely draw a stick figure. But, I was great with colors and paint. So, I started reading books and kept seeing pictures of Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth Taylor, Dorothy Dandridge with these really iconic makeup looks. I was inspired.

I started doing makeup around 15 or 16. I was not very good at it originally. I would draw pencil thin eyebrows, black liner all over the place, way too much blush and shiny clear lip gloss. (It was the 90s.)

But, I kept practicing makeup on myself and really anyone who would let me. I was always that person people asked to do their makeup or ask for makeup advice. And I still am today, especially working in a newsroom where everyone, even the men, wear makeup. I love to give advice and talk about it.

I have a pretty large collection. It's like baseball cards to me. I've collected it over the years. People give me makeup or gift cards as presents. I also have a lot because I’m a freelance makeup artist. I am by no means a professional, but I have worked with people for weddings, photoshoots and just because my friends wanted to feel sassy on a night out.

I spend a lot of time watching makeup tutorials on YouTube, learning more about the artistry and craft of everything from natural makeup to Hollywood special effects makeup.

My mom was never one to wear makeup. But, she was always took amazing care of her skin and

would never leave the house without her hair done and Chapstick. So, she really taught me how to always put myself together and be presentable in public.

I'm not afraid to be bare faced. In fact- it's very freeing. I think wearing makeup can actually help you learn more about yourself. About your skin, what looks good on you and that time in the morning I spend putting on makeup, is really just me time. It's relaxing and it challenges me to think differently,

be creative, play with colors.

Halloween- one of my favorite times of the year, when a girl can pile on 15 layers and never get a weird look.

Makeup comes off at the end of the day. It washes down the drain. So, I always remind myself and other people whose makeup I do to understand no one needs makeup.

Yes, I love makeup and I say people don't need it.

Every woman- every person is beautiful. Makeup is about enhancing your natural beauty not covering it up. And at the end of the day- it's what you like. If you don't want to wear makeup that's fine. If you want to wear black lipstick, that's fine too. As long as you're happy on the inside. The old saying remains true. Confidence is the best thing you can ever wear.

