Paul Simon Coming to Greensboro in June

Paul Simon performs onstage during The Nearness Of You Benefit Concert at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on January 20, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images) (Photo: Ilya S. Savenok, Custom)

Greensboro will say farewell to legendary songwriter Paul Simon when he plays a show during his farewell tour at the Greensboro Coliseum in June.

Simon's Homeward Bound - The Farewell Tour comes to Greensboro on June 19. Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster and the Greensboro Coliseum box office. The tour will span North America, the UK and Europe.

Simon began his career in the 1960s, is a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame and has been inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame, both as a member of Simon & Garfunkel and as a solo artist.

