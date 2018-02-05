Paul Simon Coming to Greensboro in June

Greensboro will say farewell to legendary songwriter Paul Simon when he plays a show during his farewell tour at the Greensboro Coliseum in June.
Simon's Homeward Bound - The Farewell Tour comes to Greensboro on June 19. Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster and the Greensboro Coliseum box office. The tour will span North America, the UK and Europe.
Simon began his career in the 1960s, is a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame and has been inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame, both as a member of Simon & Garfunkel and as a solo artist.
Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs