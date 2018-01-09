Paw Patrol Live! Coming To Greensboro!

GREENSBORO, NC -- The Paw Patrol are coming to Greensboro for a new pirate adventure!

X barks the spot in the new tour PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure”! It's Pirate Day in Adventure Bay, and Mayor Goodway is getting ready for a big celebration! But first, Ryder and his team of pirate pups must rescue Cap’n Turbot from a mysterious cavern. The PAW Patrol set out over land and sea to find the treasure for Mayor Goodway’s celebration before Mayor Humdinger finds it first! The pups will need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including some help from the newest pup: Tracker!

You won't want to miss out on all the fun! Tickets go on sale Friday, January 19th at the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office and through Ticketmaster. Ticket Prices: $19, $25, $35, $50 (Gold Circle) & $110 (VIP) (Additional fees may apply). The VIP package includes a premium seat, special gift and exclusive access to a Meet & Greet with three characters after the show. Each adult & child (aged 1 & up) must have a VIP ticket.

Shows are Saturday & Sunday, June 16 - 17

Saturday, June 16 10 a.m. & 2 p.m. Sunday, June 17 10 a.m.& 2 p.m.

