'Pay To Play' Athletics Proposed In Guilford County Schools' Budget

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Part of the Guilford County Schools Superintendent's proposed budget includes a suggestion to charge an annual participation fee for athletes competing in middle school or high school sports.

Officials with the school system the budget is far from final, but in the past couple of years, they've had to make cuts somewhere. In a statement sent out last week, the Chief of Staff Nora Carr explained the school system is "at the point where all the choices are difficult."

The pay to play model is not unusual, according to representatives with the district. The proposed budget, and cuts, will be discussed in more detail at a work session on Wednesday, April 19, at 11:30 am.

