Paying Respects: Thousands Come To See Billy Graham Lie In Repose

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- There's no time limit to giving thanks.

"Thank you for being that figure, for following your calling, for following God wherever you went," says Nneka Washington, of Charlotte.

Washington is one of thousands of others who poured into the Billy Graham Library Tuesday to pay their respects to Billy Graham, who passed away last Wednesday at age 99. When it comes to the late Reverend, the gratitude keeps on coming.

"I would say bless you so much for being a beacon," says Kathleen Flory. "To all of us and giving your life in service to the Lord."

"He's been a great inspiration in my life and I followed him since I was a teenager," explains Clyde Lindsey.

"You feel something," says student Isaac Beaver. ":Especially being a guy like that. Just walking by the casket and just thinking about his life that he lived."

In life, Reverend Graham inspired, taught and listened. In death, he's doing more of the same. Many consider the content of his character and the conviction in his message to be timeless, even when his time on Earth has run out.

"I'm sure when he got to heaven he heard well done good and faithful servant."

Tuesday is the last day folks can pay tribute in Charlotte. Reverend Graham will be taken to the U.S. Capitol Rotunda Wednesday and Thursday to lie in honor before he comes back to Charlotte Friday for his funeral.

