Pedestrian Hit By Train In Greensboro: Police

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Police say someone was hit by a train Wednesday evening around 7 p.m.

Greensboro Police say a train traveling near Gillespie Street at Peachtree Street hit a person before the train came to a stop at Holts Chapel Road near East Market Street.

The condition of the pedestrian is unknown.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

