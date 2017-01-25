Pedestrian Hit By Train In Greensboro: Police

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Police say someone was hit by a train Wednesday evening around 7 p.m.
Greensboro Police say a train traveling near Gillespie Street at Peachtree Street hit a person before the train came to a stop at Holts Chapel Road near East Market Street.
The condition of the pedestrian is unknown.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
The investigation is ongoing.
