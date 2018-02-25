Pedestrian Hit, Killed in Accident on HWY 29 in Greensboro

A person died in a car vs. pedestrian accident Sunday morning. WFMY News 2 photo. (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO - One person died in an accident on Highway 29 near E. Market Street Sunday morning in Greensboro.

Greensboro police say a car hit a pedestrian, who died at the hospital.

Police say it’s a car vs pedestrian crash. Pedestrian taken to local hospital and injuries are unknown at this time. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/fJnCcSWwOv — Don Richard (@monkeytruckman) February 25, 2018

Police haven't released any information on the person who died.

