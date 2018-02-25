WFMY
Close

Pedestrian Hit, Killed in Accident on HWY 29 in Greensboro

A vehicle hits a pedestrian on Northbound Highway 29 in Greensboro Sunday morning.

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 12:39 PM. EST February 25, 2018

GREENSBORO - One person died in an accident on Highway 29 near E. Market Street Sunday morning in Greensboro.

Greensboro police say a car hit a pedestrian, who died at the hospital.

Police haven't released any information on the person who died. 

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories