10-Year-Old Boy Shot By Accident: CMPD

Photo by Dan Robbins/NBC Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a 10-year-old boy is hospitalized following a shooting accident in north Charlotte Sunday afternoon.

CMPD responded to a call on Cairns Mill Court. Upon arrival, officers found a 10-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The boy was transported to CMC by Medic.

He is being treated for serious injuries, CMPD says.

CMPD said the shooting appears to be accidental.

Anyone with information on the accident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

