Person Killed in Lexington Motorcycle Crash

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- One person is dead after a motorcycle and a jeep collided at the intersection of South State Street and West 3rd Avenue in Lexington. Police say it happened just after 8:30 Monday night.

The driver of a 2006 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling southbound on South State Street when it collided with a 2007 Jeep Cherokee that was driving eastbound on West 3rd Avenue.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital where they later died. The driver of the jeep was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

