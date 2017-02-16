Phoenix Academy Suspending High School Programs

School supplies (Photo: Stock photo)

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Phoenix Academy in High Point announced on their Facebook page that they're suspending their current high school programs in 2017-2018.

The school says they've received a lot of feedback from parents stating "they want to see quality K-8 programs for their students now and the high school future is not their immediate concern."

A letter from the Board of Directors says the decision was not easy but the board decided there's not enough interest to support a program and remains committed to a high school expansion when the time and circumstances are right.

Phoenix Academy says they currently have 43 students in their high school program.

