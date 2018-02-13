PHOTOS: Stephen Curry's Waxhaw House For Sale

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates holding his daughters Riley and Ryan after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120 in Game 5 to win the 2017 NBA Finals. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Photo: Ronald Martinez, Custom)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Former Charlotte Christian star and current NBA guard Stephen Curry has listed his $1.5 million home in Waxhaw.

According to Jacar Realty's website, the home is located on Skyecroft Way in Waxhaw and is described as a "chance to own the first home of NBA All-Star Stephen Curry and his wife celebrity chef Ayesha Curry."

Curry and his wife, Ayesha, bought the Waxhaw home for $1,270,000 in 2011, according to a report from Realtor.com.

The home is described as having a floor plan of about 7,650 feet with four bedrooms, four full baths and three half baths in "ready condition." The home, listed at $1,550,000, also features hardwood floors installed in 2017, roofs installed in 2016, movie theater, wine cellar, man cave and an exercise room.

Curry was born in Akron, Ohio, but grew up in Charlotte, where his father, Dell, played with the Hornets for 10 seasons. Stephen Curry is in his ninth season in the NBA, all with the Golden State Warriors, and lives in California's Bay Area.

Despite having ties with the Queen City and being open about being a fan of the Carolina Panthers, it appears the five-time NBA All-Star will not be leaving California anytime soon. Curry signed a five-year, $201 million contract in July 2017, which would keep him with the Warriors through the 2021-2022 NBA season.

You can click here for more information on the home listed by Jacar Realty.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 WCNC.COM