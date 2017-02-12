WFMY
Pizza Delivery Man Robbed in Winston-Salem

WFMY News 2 , WFMY 1:50 AM. EST February 13, 2017

WINSTON-SALEM N.C. -- The Winston-Salem Police Department is looking for three men who robbed a Papa John's delivery man. 

It happened last night around 11:30 p.m. near a house on Echo Glen Dr. The victim told police the three man came up to him and physically emptied out his pockets. One of the men reportedly had a gun.

The men took the victim's wallet, phone, and two pizzas.

If you have any information about the robbery, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

