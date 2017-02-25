Plane Makes Emergency Landing At Charlotte Airport After Bird Strike

A passenger says this is the Delta plane that hit the flock of birds. WCNC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Two incidents in back-to-back weeks involving airplanes taking off from Charlotte and animals. Last week, a plane hit a deer on the runway and on Friday, a plane hit a flock of birds just after takeoff.

A passenger tells NBC Charlotte that a Delta plane heading for Atlanta took off around 9:20 a.m. and struck a flock of birds, which forced an emergency landing back to Charlotte-Douglas Airport.

The FAA says the number of reported collisions between aircraft and wildlife is on the rise in the U.S. In 2012, 10,917 collisions were reported. In 2015, that number was up to 13,162.

Just last week, a plane hit a deer on a runway at Charlotte Douglas.

"I can understand birds happening," said traveler Julie Millar. "Deer? We need to check into that. We need to do something about our fencing."

Charlotte has a Wildlife Management Program to keep the runways clear. Mecklenburg County's Natural Resources Director Chris Matthews says he thinks today's incident was just an unfortunate accident. The FAA and USDA believe the rise of collisions between aircraft and animals could be due to more people flying, planes becoming quieter and larger flocks of birds.

"Anyone would be glad to not be on a plane that gets whacked by birds or deer," said traveler Ron Millar. "But at the same time, it does happen."

The passengers on that Delta flight took off after 2 p.m. Friday afternoon on a new plane.

Copyright 2017 WCNC