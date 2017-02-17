Planned Power Outage In Kernersville Could Take Up To 10 Hrs.

Duke Energy work truck (Photo: Bloomberg, Custom)

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. – If you live in Kernersville your power could be out on Saturday for more than a few hours.

The planned outage could impact about 1,300 people along the area of 200 to 1500 block of West Mountain Street.

Duke Energy crews will begin work at 6:00 a.m. and it could last until about 3:00 p.m.

It’s part of a planned system maintenance for the city. A Duke Energy representative said they have notified all those who could be impacted by the outage.

