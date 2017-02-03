Pokemon Go Player In Winston-Salem Making Strides In Recovery After Attack

Vinnie Mannino Says He's Walked His First Mile Since The Attack (Photo: WFMY)

CLEMMONS, N.C. -- A Clemmons man continues to recover after a brutal attack last year.

Vinnie Mannino was attacked while playing Pokemon Go on his phone in downtown Winston-Salem back in November. He was robbed and beaten so badly that he had to stay in the hospital for about a month and a half.

He was released just before the new year and has been rehabbing ever since.

"I'm in pretty good spirits," Mannino says. "I'm on the upswing of things

This week though, a new milestone. With the help of a cane, Mannino walked his first mile since he was attacked. He said he used to walk around playing the game for hours, putting in about 5-7 hours a night. He said it was his way of exercising and that he had lost 40 pounds in the process.

He's trying now to get back to his old self and put the attack behind him.

"Lots of physical therapy, lots of occupational therapy," he explains. "Just getting stronger again."

As for his attacker, Mannino says he tries not to think about him.

"I used to feel a little invincible, that nobody would mess with me. But there are bad people out there that will," Mannino tells. "Not a position I feel like I would put myself in in the future."

Winston-Salem Police are still looking for the man who attacked Mannino. If you know anything, call CRIMESTOPPERS at 336-727-2800.

