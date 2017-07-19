Polar Express Tickets On Sale At Transportation Museum

(NC Transportation Museum photo)

SPENCER, NC - The Polar Express is making another stop at the North Carolina Transportation Museum this year.

Tickets for the first day of general sales is Wednesday. The show is based on the classic holiday movie has sold out the past two years.

(NC Transportation Museum photo)

Dates for the show are Nov. 17-18, 24-26, Dec. 1-3, 8-10 and 14-22. Matinee rides at 4 p.m. are available with rides offered through 7:45 or 8:30 p.m.

For more details, go to http://www.nctrans.org/Events/Polar.aspx.

