Police: 2 Shot at House Party in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro police are looking for the man who opened fire at a house party.

Police say the shooter entered the party and shot off several rounds before leaving.

Two people were shot. Officials tell us they are expected to be okay.

The victims were found at a house on Wythe St. but police are unsure if they party happened at that address or took place somewhere else.

