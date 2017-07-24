NC Toddler Found Wandering Uptown Reunited With Family

Via Charlotte Mecklenburg Police

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A toddler found wander outside in uptown has been reunited with her family.

Police responded to a call at the Alexander Street Park in reference to an abandoned toddler.

Public assistance to identifying the toddler was requested by police. Shortly after Charlotte Fire tweeted that the toddler had been reunited with her family.

Child has been reunited with her family. pic.twitter.com/skpExDCMag — Charlotte Fire Dept. (@charlottefire) July 23, 2017

Officers will continue to investigate the case to determine if charges will be filed, according to CMPD.

© 2017 WCNC.COM