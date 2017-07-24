WFMY
Close

NC Toddler Found Wandering Uptown Reunited With Family

A toddler found wander outside of an apartment complex in uptown has sparked investigation.

WCNC , WCNC 7:25 AM. EDT July 24, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A toddler found wander outside in uptown has been reunited with her family.

Police responded to a call at the Alexander Street Park in reference to an abandoned toddler.

Public assistance to identifying the toddler was requested by police. Shortly after Charlotte Fire tweeted that the toddler had been reunited with her family.

Officers will continue to investigate the case to determine if charges will be filed, according to CMPD.

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories