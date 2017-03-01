Police: GCS Bus Window Shot By BB Gun Wednesday

(Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Guilford County Schools Director of Transportation Jeff Harris says a window was shattered on a bus taking students to Page High School Wednesday morning.

Susan Danielsen, Public Information Officer with the Greensboro Police Department, says the responding officer found BBs from a BB gun at the scene. They believe that's what shot the window, causing it to shatter.

Harris says there were 26 students on board and that none reported injuries.

Those students were taken to school on a different bus.

The police report says it happened around 8:30 a.m. near Vine St. and Textile Dr.

The bus driver reported what happened to police.

