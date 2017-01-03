SWAT Team Breaks Into Winston-Salem Home After Man Threatens Ex-Wife

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police spent part of Monday evening investigating at an apartment complex in Winston-Salem.

The apartments on Creekshire Way near Hanes Mall Boulevard were surrounded by police. Apartments were closed off from allowing people to enter or leave.

Police say Bart Walsh called his ex-wife in Tennessee and made suicidal and homicidal threats toward her. When police tried to make contact with him at his apartment, he threatened to shoot himself and Winston-Salem Police officers. They say he then barricaded himself inside his apartment.

Officers obtained an Involuntary Commitment Order for Walsh and S.W.A.T. members forced entry into Walsh's apartment. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to Forsyth Memorial Hospital. Neither Walsh nor any WSPD Officers on the scene were injured.