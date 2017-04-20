Police Investigating Shooting At North Carolina A&T

(Photo: Thinkstock)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- North Carolina A&T is tweeting there's been a shooting at the school.

The university says the suspect is a black man wearing all black. It's unknown where he's headed.

All students are asked to stay indoors.

People are also asked to stay away from Pride Hall on Benbow Road. The area is closed for investigation.

This is a developing story and we'll give you updates as we learn more.

Copyright 2017 WFMY