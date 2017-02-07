Man Accused of Robbing Lewisville Bank

Bank robbery suspect (FCSO)

LEWISVILLE - The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is looking into a bank robbery that happened in Lewisville Monday.

Wells Fargo Bank, at 6460 Shallowford Road, was robbed Monday afternoon around 4:35 p.m. A man entered the bank and demanded money before leaving on foot according to the FCSO.

Lewisville Elementary School was briefly placed on lockdown while Deputies searched for the man around the area of the bank.

Anyone with information on the robbery should contact the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 727-2112.

