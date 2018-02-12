Police Looking Burlington Woman Who Disappeared

Kristina Nicole Owens

BURLINGTON, NC - Burlington Police need help looking for a Burlington woman who disappeared this weekend.

Kristina Nicole Owens was reported missing Sunday night just after 6.

Owens, 32, was last seen in the 3200 block of Forestdale Drive in Burlington wearing a dark-colored tank top and blue jeans. She was driving a white 2005 Toyota Highlander with NC registration plate DLM-6260.

Anyone with information should call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. You can call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers anonymously at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method.

