Missing 14-Year-Old NC Girl Believed to Be With Wanted Man: Police

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- Gaston County Police are searching for a missing Gastonia teen.

Jasmine Nichole Spurling, 14, was last seen walking near the Dollar General Store in the 4000 block of South York Road in Gastonia. Police say she has had phone contact with her mother since that time and said she is safe, but Spurling's whereabouts remain unknown.

Spurling is described as having brown hair and blue eyes. She stands around five-feet tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds, according to police.

Spurling is believed to be with John Nicholas Taylor, 34, of Mooresville. A warrant for contributing to the delinquency of a minor has been issued against Taylor. He may be operating a red 1986 Chevrolet Camaro with N.C. license plate PDH-9083, police say.

Anyone with information about Spurling is asked to call 704-866-3320.

