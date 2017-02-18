Police Need Help Finding Missing Chapel Hill Teenl

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police are asking for help finding a missing teen girl.

Haylee Phillippe, 16, was last seen early Saturday in the area of Weatherstone Drive in Chapel Hill, according to an alert issued just before 3 a.m. Saturday.

Phillippe was wearing grey sweatpants and a black jacket with a grey hood, according to police. She was also carrying a red and blue Mickey Mouse book bag, police said.

If you have information concerning the whereabouts of Phillippe please call the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760 or contact Orange County Communications by calling 911 or 919-732-5063 immediately.

