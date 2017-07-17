Police Searching For Clues On Missing Winston-Salem Woman

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

WINSTON-SALEM - A possible clue in a case regarding a missing Triad woman was discovered recently, prompting a search of a vacant parking lot.

A heavy police presence will be around the 4100 block of North Patterson Ave. Monday morning around 7 when Winston-Salem police conduct a ground search.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

Mary Magdalene Smith, 62, hasn't been seen since March. Family recently found a backpack similar to one Smith carried with her in a vacant lot on the 4100 block of North Patterson. They say Smith hasn't accessed her bank accounts in several months.

Anyone with information should contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.

Copyright 2017 WFMY