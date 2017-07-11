30 Slashed Tires On 11 Cars at Greensboro Auto Shop

Greensboro Tire & Automotive

GREENSBORO, NC - Surveillance video from Greensboro Tire & Automotive shows someone slashing car tires with a knife in the back parking lot.

It happened Tuesday around 4 a.m. on West Market Street.

"I think it was a total of 30 tires on about 11 vehicles," said Time Bridges, auto shop owner. "He did bust out some headlights and side glasses to vehicles also."

Investigators say about five other businesses nearby were also targeted.

"This is about the third time something like this has happened this year," said Bridges. "The police do everything that they can do."

Despite the "Not Responsible Policy," the auto shop plans on repairing the damaged vehicles for free.

"We have a not responsible policy. But, Greensboro Tire takes care of our customers," said Bridges. "We will handle everything ourselves. There's no responsibility to the customers in this case."

Police are still looking for the person responsible.

If you have any information, call the Greensboro Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

