Pornographic Video Shared On Facebook With Good Intentions Could Get You In Trouble

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Facebook users are only trying to help by sharing the video, but really, they're breaking the law by further distributing child pornography.

Here's what you really need to do if you come across the obscene post.

"If anyone receives the video they should delete it, not forward it, save it, or post it in any manner," said Lt. Steinberg with the Greensboro Police Department.

Greensboro Police told us the video is believed to be from Alabama, but they have received calls about the video here in the Triad.

They understand people's intention.

Share the video enough -- someone will recognize the person -- identify him to police -- and that person would get arrested.

But really, sharing the post does more harm than good.

"Child Pornography is illegal to possess, and illegal to send out. They are technically committing a crime by distributing Child Pornography," said Lt. Steinberg.

GPD says instead of hitting the share button -- just call police and report it.

You can also notify the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children by calling (800) 843-5678.

