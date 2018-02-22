Portion Of Greensboro Urban Loop Nears Completion

The Greensboro Urban Loop has been a huge undertaking, and now, another portion of it is nearly finished.

The portion of the project from Battleground Avenue to Bryan Boulevard will likely open in the next month or so, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The urban loop has affected a lot of roads in Greensboro. Many are lined with cones and temporary signs - you might wonder: when will it all be finished?

A construction map shows what the completed loop will look like. There are two parts, west and east, that are still under construction.

For the western part, the sections include the stretch from Bryan to Battleground. Workers say it's almost done, with only a few more details left, and should open in March.

“For those that live out on that area – and I'm one of those folks – to be able to take I-40, it's going to be such a tremendous time-saver,” said Patty Eason, with NCDOT.

Engineers who have been working on it for years are ready to see traffic on this stretch.

The second part of the western construction is the stretch from Battleground to Lawndale Road. The work started about a year ago, and engineers estimate it has a year and half of construction left.

As for the eastern part of the urban loop, the section from US 70 to 29 opened late last year, but they're still working on improvements, like the bridge work at the interchange of 29.

The final section will connect US 29 to Lawndale, but that portion hasn't started yet. However, NCDOT believes it'll be done in about 3 years.

“We’re looking at 16 years [at this point], and by the time we get it complete – it's going to be almost 20,” said Eason.

Copyright 2017 WFMY