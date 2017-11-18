Portion Of Interstate 73 In Guilford County Closed

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- The North Carolina Department of Transportion has closed the Interstate 73 southbound ramp from eastbound Bryan Boulevard for pavement construction along the 'Greensboro Urban Loop' project.

The ramp is closed from 8:00 a.m. Saturday, November 18, until 6:00 p.m. Sunday, November 19.

Drivers will detour using Fleming Road, Airport/Bryan Boulevard back to I-73 southbound.

NCDOT says drivers should look for signs with construction information and stay alert.

