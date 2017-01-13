Post Snow Checklist: Watch Out For Storm Related Car Problems

The storm could've done damage to your car that you don't even know about right away until you get it checked. (Photo: Ben Powell, WFMY)

TRIAD, NC -- The snow and ice is finally gone.

The roads aren't slick anymore, so there aren’t as many accidents happening.

But now drivers are dealing with car troubles of a different kind.

Snow storms can do damage to your car that you don't even know about right away until you get it checked.

Here's a checklist with three things you need to know to protect your car after the storm:

First, get your engine checked.

These quickly changing temperatures we've had can mess up your ignition and your battery.

Second, check your windshield wipers.

Sometimes the blades can get cut up or broken from the ice, so you want to make sure they're working properly before it rains again.

Finally, wash your car to get all the salt off, especially underneath.

On Friday, car washes across the Triad were packed with people like Sabrina Moody, trying to wash what's left of the snow storm off their cars.

"I try to get it washed but I'm so busy that I can't always keep it washed," said Moody.

Moody was the last one to get her car washed at the station on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive before they ran out of water!



“I just wanted to make sure that the salt was off from out under my car because if I don't do it now, I would have to pay for it later,” said Moody.

Mechanics around the Triad are staying busy as well.

Jimmy Propst at Hall Tire Company in Greensboro says the salt from the roadways can cause corrosion under a car.

“This is not protected metal, and you can see the salt right here,” Propst pointed out. “If you don't take care of this, over time it will rust holes in it and cause some major issues and even up here on the heat shield, there is some rust.”

Propst says ignoring your car now could cost you hundreds or even thousands of dollars in car repairs later.

“It's not an overnight process. It's a long process of corrosion,” said Propst. “It could take a year or could take two years. But if you don't take care of your vehicle after a storm, it can be very costly in the long run.”

Before you spend any money on car repairs, make sure you check with your insurance agency.

Weather damage is covered under most insurance plans.



