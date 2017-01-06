Power Crews, Neighbors Prepare to Help People During Winter Storm

23-year-old Thomas Black spent his Friday afternoon helping out with yard work at his mother's house in Winston-Salem before the snow fell. (Photo: Ben Powell, WFMY)

TRIAD, NC – Duke Energy says the high snowfall totals could result in an increase in power outages across the Triad.

Jimmy Flythe with Duke Energy says usually snow doesn’t have a big impact on power outages.

Flythe says it’s usually the freezing rain and ice storms that do the most damage.

However, high snowfall totals can cause power outages when trees are wrapped around power lines, according to Flythe.

Flythe says when we get more than six inches of snow, it can weigh down on the top of branches causes them to bend and break which can do a lot of damage to power lines.

“They'll get heavy laden and they'll start to bend over and make contact with the powerlines,” said Flythe. “Sometimes just touching it will cause an outage and sometimes it will break powerline or a pole and then we have a real mess that we have to put up.”

Flythe says Duke Energy has all hands on deck.

Crews are on standby to respond to power outages across the Triad.

If necessary, they’ll bring in crews from neighboring states.

When the weather gets bad, that's when we see the “good” in people.

Drivers help each other when a car gets stuck.

Neighbors and families look after one another if the power goes out.

In Greensboro, we found John Simmons helping a disabled woman with two flat tires.

He got all the way down on the cold hard pavement to jack her car up and switch out the flat tires with replacements.

Simmons says he wanted to make sure his friend wasn't stranded when the snow started.

"I don't want her out here in the cold,” said Simmons. “I don't want her car sitting up here for somebody to damage it. I'm trying to get her home where she's safe and warm and the rest doesn't matter to me."

In Winston-Salem, 23-year-old Thomas Black spent his Friday afternoon helping out with yard work at his mother's house.

He picked up all the branches and debris before the snow started.

After the snow falls, he’ll head over to his grandmother’s house to make sure she has what she needs.

"We're going to have to check up on my grandmother. She's a bit older so she can't do all this on her own. We're going to have to put some more salt on her driveway and shovel it probably, too,” said Black. “Make sure she stays warm."

