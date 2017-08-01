Power Restoration To Hatteras, Ocracoke Islands Could Take 4-6 Days

Power Restoration to Outer Banks. Pic. WVEC (Photo: WVEC)

OUTER BANKS, N.C. -- The Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative (CHEC) said Tuesday that power restoration to Hatteras and Ocracoke islands could take an estimated 4-6 days.

Read: NC Gov. Roy Cooper Declares State Of Emergency For Hatteras, Ocracoke Island

The power company said they’ve made headway on transmission restoration. They have completed installation of poles required for overhead transmission lines.

Read: Class-Action Lawsuit Filed Against Company That Knocked Out Outer Banks Power

On Tuesday night, they started to install the three-phase line. They still have to connect the new overhead cables in two places to the existing underground lines and to the existing overhead lines that run the length of Hatteras Island.

Read: NCDOT Delivers Generators To Ocracoke

Construction crews are working to dewater the trench via a hydro-vacuum truck and a well and pump system. However, water still continues to seep in.

Read: Rental Insurer Refuses Refund, Says Outer Banks Evacuation Wasn't 'Act Of God'

The power company is also working with Dare County officials to coordinate the safe return of visitors.

Power Updates

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

© 2017 WFMY-TV