Power Restored At Winston-Salem State University

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Power has been restored at Winston-Salem State University after a widespread outage.

The outage started late Sunday evening and led to the campus canceling classes Monday.

Power was restored Monday afternoon around 2:00 p.m.

The UNC Board of Governors tour scheduled for Tuesday has since been canceled due to the outage.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY