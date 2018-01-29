WFMY
Power Restored At Winston-Salem State University

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 6:11 PM. EST January 29, 2018

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Power has been restored at Winston-Salem State University after a widespread outage. 

The outage started late Sunday evening and led to the campus canceling classes Monday.

Power was restored Monday afternoon around 2:00 p.m.

The UNC Board of Governors tour scheduled for Tuesday has since been canceled due to the outage.

