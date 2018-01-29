Power Restored At Winston-Salem State University

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Power has been restored at Winston-Salem State University after a widespread outage.
The outage started late Sunday evening and led to the campus canceling classes Monday.
Power was restored Monday afternoon around 2:00 p.m.
The UNC Board of Governors tour scheduled for Tuesday has since been canceled due to the outage.
Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs