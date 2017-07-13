Power Restored In Winston-Salem

Lights out on Thomasville Road (Photo: WFMY)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The power is now back on in Winston-Salem after being out for hours on Thursday after a car hit a power pole.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said a vehicle hit a power pole on Thomasville Road in Winston-Salem that led to the outages. No one was hurt in the crash.

