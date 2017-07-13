WFMY
Power Restored In Winston-Salem

Car Crash Knocks Power Out For Hundreds In Winston-Salem

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 8:36 PM. EDT July 13, 2017

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The power is now back on in Winston-Salem after being out for hours on Thursday after a car hit a power pole. 

The Winston-Salem Police Department said a vehicle hit a power pole on Thomasville Road in Winston-Salem that led to the outages. No one was hurt in the crash.  

