Power Restored In Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The power is now back on in Winston-Salem after being out for hours on Thursday after a car hit a power pole.
The Winston-Salem Police Department said a vehicle hit a power pole on Thomasville Road in Winston-Salem that led to the outages. No one was hurt in the crash.
