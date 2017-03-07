Power Showdown Between Gov. Cooper, Legislature in Court

Governor Roy Cooper

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Lawyers for North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and state legislative leaders are ready to face off in court over whether a series of new laws diminishing the governor's powers are constitutional.



A panel of three trial judges will start hearing the case Tuesday. Its decision will determine the outcome but can be appealed in a process that could last months.

RELATED: Cooper Budget Plan Increases Spending By $1.1B



The challenged laws require Cooper's picks to run 10 state agencies be approved by the GOP-led Senate, strip the governor's control over running elections, slash his hiring options and give civil service protections to hundreds of political appointees of former Republican Gov. Pat McCrory.



GOP lawmakers adopted the provisions reducing Cooper's powers during a surprise special legislative session two weeks before the Democrat took office Jan. 1.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.