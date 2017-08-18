Powerball Tops $535 Million Entering Weekend

The jackpot for Saturday's Powerball drawing has grown to a $535 million annuity with a $340.1 million cash option.

“While it can be fun to play for a big jackpot like this, it only takes one ticket to win,” said Alice Garland, the lottery’s executive director. “So good luck to everyone across our state, and please play responsibly.”

It’s the first time the jackpot has topped $500 million since the record run in January 2016 that ended with a $1.5 billion jackpot being split three ways. Saturday’s jackpot is the 5th largest in Powerball history.

With the buzz revolving around the jackpot, new or occasional players may not realize there are nine ways to win a prize on every ticket. Three tickets in North Carolina for Wednesday’s drawing won $50,000 each. They were sold at:

• Spring Sundries on South Tryon Street in Charlotte

• Circle K on N.C. 87 South in Cameron

• Food Lion on N.C. 97 East in Rocky Mount

The lucky tickets beat odds of 1 in 913,129 to match four of five white balls and the red Powerball. The winning numbers in Wednesday’s drawing were 9-15-43-60-64 and 4 for the Powerball. Winners have 180 days to claim their prizes.

